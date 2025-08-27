Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel offers blunt reaction to players' request for release: 'That's news to me'

Mike Vrabel likened the release requests to relationship breakup conversations

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s first year with the New England Patriots and their draft grade | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s first year with the New England Patriots and their draft grade | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what he expects from Mike Vrabel in his first year as head coach of the New England Patriots and how the team approached the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL season officially begins next Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. 

As the start of the season looms, teams across the league had to trim their rosters to 53 men by late Tuesday afternoon. While wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was listed on the New England Patriots' initial depth chart Tuesday, he was waived the next day.

ESPN reported that Bourne's release came shortly after he asked the Patriots for a fresh start with another team.

Kendrick Bourne at a New England Patriots practice

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne works out on the opening day of New England Patriots training camp July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Kris Craig/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, defensive back Marcus Epps asked to be released on cutdown day, according to the Boston Herald.

Mike Vrabel, who has clashed with the media at times during his first offseason as the Patriots' head coach, was asked to share his thoughts on the unexpected releases. 

"I don't know," a somewhat guarded Vrabel responded. "Who are you referring to, I guess, specifically?"

PATRIOTS' MIKE VRABEL CALLS OUT THOSE WHO ABUSE HANDICAP PARKING IN STARBUCKS LOT: 'I’D SLASH THEIR TIRES'

After the reporter clarified the question was referencing Bourne and Epps, Vrabel compared the proceedings to what often happens when a romance between two people reaches a crossroads.

"Yeah, that's news to me," Vrabel noted.

"I mean, we …," Vrabel began, before shaking his head. "Yeah, I mean, I think that we just try to put the roster together. I guess when it doesn't work out, you know, you break up with somebody, your girlfriend doesn't want to be with you. And then you say, 'Well, I don't want to be with you, either.' Like, I'm not gonna get into all that."

Mike Vrabel leaves a New England Patriots practice.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after minicamp at Gillette Stadium June 9, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Vrabel then made it clear he had no intention of engaging in a long exchange over the matter.

"I just said I'm not going to get into it. You know what I mean? Like, we're not gonna go back and forth here," he said. "We're trying to build a roster. You've gotta move on from some guys. You make connections with guys. You coach 'em. They earn more opportunities, they get more opportunities, they take advantage of 'em and that's kind of how these things go."

Marcus Epps at a New England Patriots practice

New England Patriots safety Marcus Epps heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium July 28, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Epps spent time with three NFL franchises over six seasons. He appeared in three games with the Las Vegas Raiders last year. Bourne spent the past four years with the Patriots. He finished the 2024 campaign with 28 receptions.

The Patriots host the Raiders Sept. 7 to kick off their regular-season slate.

