Patrick Mahomes praises Taylor Swift: 'Part of Chiefs Kingdom now'

The relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm.

Swift has attended a handful of Chiefs games this season, practically becoming the focal point of multiple broadcasts.

In a recent interview with "CBS Mornings," star quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the relationship between Swift and his teammate, praising the international pop sensation.

"At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around, and you realized how cool of a person she was, and she is," Mahomes told host Nate Burleson in a preview of the full interview that will air Monday.

"For us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany [Mahomes] and they’ve built a friendship as well."

Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been spotted multiple times cheering on the Chiefs together.

"For me, it’s Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," Mahomes continued. "And it’s been cool to kind of interact with her because she’s top tier at her profession and see how she drives, and she becomes that.

"It’s really cool to hear about and to see. Now, I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. It is really cool, and I’m glad she’s the person she is, and that’s why I think her and Travis match so well."

While Mahomes spoke glowingly of the relationship between Swift and Kelce, getting Kansas City back on track after losing two of three games is a chief area of concern.

Kansas City snapped its two-game losing streak against the New England Patriots last week and will face the Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day, looking to improve to 10-5.

"There isn’t," Mahomes said when asked if there was any panic inside the Chiefs’ building.

"I think people just aren’t used to us winning in this fashion. We’ve won a lot of close games, but we haven’t won those close games this year. But we’re right there. We know that. We watch the film. We see the good that’s out there. We also see the bad and where we need to get better. But you can’t panic. I think that’s the thing."

A win over the Raiders guarantees Kansas City an eighth straight division title, a streak second only to the Patriots’ 11 straight AFC East titles.

