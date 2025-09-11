Rob Gronkowski says Eagles gave NFL teams blueprint to beat Chiefs: 'Come out swinging'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski thinks the fall of the Kansas City Chiefs from the upper echelon of the league is upon us.

Gronkowski knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls — he has four of them across his future Hall of Fame career. But he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles cracked the code teams had been trying to figure out for years when it comes to beating this Patrick Mahomes-led squad.

After their 40-22 victory in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX, Gronkowski gave his take on it all.

"The Philadelphia Eagles opened that floodgate of, ‘Hey, if you punch these guys in the face, you take it to them, you come out swinging, they’re gonna fold and they’re not gonna be the team you were seeing all last year,’" Gronkowski said on "Up & Adams."

The Chiefs have now lost back-to-back games when you include February’s loss in the Super Bowl, as they fell to their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in São Paulo, Brazil, to kick off the 2025 season. Justin Herbert had one of the best games of his career, as the Chargers went on to win 27-21.

While Herbert was carving up the Chiefs’ defense, there was a moment captured of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones getting into it with fellow defensive star Drue Tranquill during a timeout on the sideline.

Gronkowski made that a point of emphasis in his argument.

"What I was surprised about is when things aren’t going their way, as you can see, when they start struggling a little bit, they start yelling at each other," he explained. "The blame game starts going on. You can see it on the sidelines. And that’s not a good situation. You want to come together when you’re down, when things aren’t going your way.

"To see them starting to point fingers is not a good sign."

The Chiefs do have a revenge opportunity this Sunday in their home opener, as the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LIX rematch in FOX’s "America’s Game of the Week."

Philadelphia handled the Dallas Cowboys in its season opener, 24-20, as Jalen Hurts rushed for two touchdowns, while the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, added his first score of the campaign as well.

The Eagles knew what to do with Mahomes and company back in February, so it will be interesting to see how head coach Andy Reid and the rest of his coaching staff scheme against Philadelphia this time around.

