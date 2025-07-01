Expand / Collapse search
Panthers star Xavier Legette shows true grit helping with friend's ATV stuck in muddy water

Legette's Southern roots and outdoor lifestyle were on full display as NFL training camp approaches

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
With NFL training camp around the corner, players are finding ways to stay in shape and have fun before the grind of a new season begins. 

For Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, that means enjoying the outdoors, even if it means helping a friend out in a muddy situation. 

Legette went viral for helping a friend get an ATV out of muddy water he believed the vehicle could get through. 

Xavier Legette warms up

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette during warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

At first, Legette was trying to coach his friend out of the predicament, but when that didn’t work, he jumped on to do things himself. Legette didn’t hesitate a bit when he saw the situation getting even more sticky. 

However, the video clip ends with Legette and his friend trying together to pull the blue ATV out of the mud without showing the end result. 

Legette’s wilderness adventures have been on full display since the South Carolina product entered the NFL as the Panthers’ first-round selection last season. He went viral for numerous reasons, including his thick Southern accent that fans adore. 

Xavier Legette celebrates

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette celebrates after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half Sept. 29, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

He’s also been seen riding horses on his farm, especially "Dolla Bill," which he gives a nod to with his touchdown celebration that mimics riding a horse. 

Legette had some great moments for the Panthers last season with 497 yards on 49 receptions and four touchdowns in his rookie year. 

Xavier Legette on red carpet

Carolina Panthers football player Xavier Legette on the Kentucky Derby red carpet May 3, 2025. (Imagn)

He hopes to build off his rookie campaign with a Panthers team that added to its wide receivers room in the first round again, this time nabbing Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona with the eighth overall pick in April

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.