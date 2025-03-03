Panic at top cheerleading competition in Texas leaves several injured, police say

A fight at a national cheerleading competition in Dallas sparked panic on Saturday and led to injuries for those trying to escape a chaotic situation.

A fight at the NCA All-Star National Championship caused multiple poles to be knocked over and sparked a panic from those inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, Dallas police said. At least 10 people were injured trying to evacuate the facility, according to authorities.

The knocked-over poles made loud noise and sparked reports of gunfire inside the convention center, witnesses told FOX 4 News. Police said no shooting occurred, but spectators ran from the convention center in a "stampede."

"I was a little nervous. I thought I was doing good, and then we got here, and it was just take a deep breath and let’s do this for our kids," Danielle Garvin, a parent of a cheerleader who competed in the competition, told the station.

Police said those who were reported to be injured suffered bumps, bruises and even broken bones.

Some performances at the NCA All-Star National Championship were canceled, and the event resumed Sunday. The station reported that some teams decided not to compete in the event after the incident.

Tiana Cody told FOX 4 News that her daughter decided to perform on Sunday.

"She didn’t feel pressured, I didn’t feel pressured, and it felt like a community, and I appreciate having that community," she said. "Cheer is more than bows, glitter and fun. It’s a culture and the culture of cheer is that they are resilient, and they can withstand."

The NCA All-Star National Championship is one of the top cheerleading competitions in the U.S. Winners receive a share of $500,000 in cash and prizes.