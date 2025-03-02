Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Duke Blue Devils

Cooper Flagg plays through eye injury in Duke's win over Florida State

Flagg is a favorite to be the top pick of the 2025 draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Jim Boeheim talks Cooper Flagg's NBA comparisons Video

Jim Boeheim talks Cooper Flagg's NBA comparisons

Jim Boehiem appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" to talk Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball star Cooper Flagg battled through an eye injury to lead the No. 2 team in the nation to a 35-point win over Florida State on Saturday night.

Flagg was poked in the eye in the first half amid a hard foul. He sat out for about 11 minutes but returned to start the second half and finished with 16 points in the 100-65 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper Flagg gets his eye checked out

Duke's Cooper Flagg reacts on the bench after being accidentally hit in the face during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, March 1, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

"He was beat up and scratched up," Flagg’s teammate Sion James said. "Cooper is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever played with. I trusted that if he was all right, he’d be back. He was back and better than ever."

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer described the injury as a bruised eyelid.

"As a basketball player, you don’t think about injuring your eye," Scheyer said. "That doesn’t cross your mind. I had never seen him look scared. I thought he was scared at first, rightfully so, because you don’t know how serious or permanent. . . . I was really nervous about him."

Cooper Flagg goes for the ball

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) and Florida State's Bostyn Holt, right, battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT PROJECTIONS: PURDUE MOVES TO NO. 4 SEED AFTER WIN OVER UCLA

Scheyer added that Flagg had some "vision issues," which prolonged his return to the floor. Flagg wasn’t made available to speak to reporters after the game.

The Duke star is widely considered to be the favorite as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Cooper Flagg yells

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) reacts ahead of Florida State's Christian Nitu (11) after blocking Nitu's shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Devils have two games left on their regular-season schedule. They will play Wake Forest on Monday and head to North Carolina on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.