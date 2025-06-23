Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Paige Spiranac adds new chapter in 'case study' about her golf game

Spiranac boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac wrote on social media that she further confirmed a cheeky theory about her performance on the course relative to how clothed she is.

Spiranac wrote about her "case study" two years ago when she claimed she plays better on the course when she’s wearing fewer clothes. She posted a picture of herself on X and told her followers that her theory was essentially proven.

Paige Spiranac at SI party

Paige Spiranac attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary with Swimsuit Island on May 18, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

"If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes," she wrote on Sunday. "Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like (poop) today."

Spiranac appeared to wear a button-down shirt and black pants.

"I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating," she added later.

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Spiranac broached her "case study" in August 2023 when she played at Liberty Golf Course in New Jersey. It was unclear where Spiranac played on Sunday.

"More in depth look into my case study. Example 1-Shot 75 with the outfit on the left and a 68 with the right outfit. Two very big key differences in the photos. Will be continuing my research," she wrote in a post at the time.

Three days earlier, she wrote, "I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

Paige Spiranac at a Mark Wahlberg event

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Spiranac is one of the most-followed golf influencers on social media. She has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.