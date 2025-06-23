Paige Spiranac adds new chapter in 'case study' about her golf game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac wrote on social media that she further confirmed a cheeky theory about her performance on the course relative to how clothed she is.

Spiranac wrote about her "case study" two years ago when she claimed she plays better on the course when she’s wearing fewer clothes. She posted a picture of herself on X and told her followers that her theory was essentially proven.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes," she wrote on Sunday. "Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like (poop) today."

Spiranac appeared to wear a button-down shirt and black pants.

"I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating," she added later.

LPGA TOUR LEGEND ANNIKA SORENSTAM APPRECIATES PAIGE SPIRANAC, OTHER GOLF INFLUENCERS' EFFORTS TO GROW GAME

Spiranac broached her "case study" in August 2023 when she played at Liberty Golf Course in New Jersey. It was unclear where Spiranac played on Sunday.

"More in depth look into my case study. Example 1-Shot 75 with the outfit on the left and a 68 with the right outfit. Two very big key differences in the photos. Will be continuing my research," she wrote in a post at the time.

Three days earlier, she wrote, "I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spiranac is one of the most-followed golf influencers on social media. She has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million followers on TikTok.