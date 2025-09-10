Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr makes incredible catch at wall, but Reds catcher gets last laugh

Tyler Stephenson later hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. made a heroic effort to save a home run on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was up at the plate with a runner on first and Cincinnati already up two runs in the top of the fourth inning. He drove a pitch from Michael King out to right field. Tatis began tracking the ball almost immediately.

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes the catch

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) makes the catch on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) during the fourth inning at Petco Park on Sept. 9, 2025. (Denis Poroy/Imagn Images)

Tatis got to the warning track, leaped and made the incredible catch in front of the Padres faithful. He nearly picked up the double play as well. He was 0-for-3 with a walk on the night.

"He made a hell of a play and he’s a hell of an athlete," he said, via MLB.com.

Stephenson, however, eventually had the last laugh.

AARON JUDGE PASSES YANKEES LEGEND YOGI BERRA ON TEAM'S ALL-TIME HOME RUN LIST

Fernando Tatis Jr runs off the field

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) comes in from the outfield during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park on Sept. 9, 2025. (Denis Poroy/Imagn Images)

He hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning – this time to left field – to give the Reds the lead and the 4-2 win over the Padres. He was 1-for-4 on the night. The home run was his 10th of the season.

The Reds pulled within three games of the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot in the National League. Cincinnati is 73-72 this season.

San Diego fell to 79-66 and are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown. They are three games ahead of the Mets for the second wildcard spot.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

