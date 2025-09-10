Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr makes incredible catch at wall, but Reds catcher gets last laugh

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. made a heroic effort to save a home run on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was up at the plate with a runner on first and Cincinnati already up two runs in the top of the fourth inning. He drove a pitch from Michael King out to right field. Tatis began tracking the ball almost immediately.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tatis got to the warning track, leaped and made the incredible catch in front of the Padres faithful. He nearly picked up the double play as well. He was 0-for-3 with a walk on the night.

"He made a hell of a play and he’s a hell of an athlete," he said, via MLB.com.

Stephenson, however, eventually had the last laugh.

AARON JUDGE PASSES YANKEES LEGEND YOGI BERRA ON TEAM'S ALL-TIME HOME RUN LIST

He hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning – this time to left field – to give the Reds the lead and the 4-2 win over the Padres. He was 1-for-4 on the night. The home run was his 10th of the season.

The Reds pulled within three games of the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot in the National League. Cincinnati is 73-72 this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Diego fell to 79-66 and are two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown. They are three games ahead of the Mets for the second wildcard spot.