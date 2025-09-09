Aaron Judge passes Yankees legend Yogi Berra on team's all-time home run list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge etched his name higher onto the storied franchise's leaderboard on Tuesday night.

Judge hit his 359th career home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra for fifth place on the franchise's all-time home run list.

Judge drove a full-count splitter from Casey Mize to right-center field, giving New York a 1-0 lead. The slugger’s 44th homer of the season had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph and traveled 412 feet.

Judge matched Berra on Aug. 31 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox when he hit a solo homer against Martín Pérez.

Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361) are ahead of Judge on the Yankees’ career homers list.

Judge was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and homered in his first at-bat with the Yankees on Aug. 13, 2016.

Berra was 90 when he died in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.