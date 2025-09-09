Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge passes Yankees legend Yogi Berra on team's all-time home run list

Yankees' Judge breaks Berra's franchise record with a 412-foot home run against the Detroit Tigers, claiming fifth place in team history

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Aaron Judge Under Duress — Superstar numbers, but still no championship | First Things First Video

Aaron Judge Under Duress — Superstar numbers, but still no championship | First Things First

Chris Broussard reveals his latest "Under Duress" list, placing Aaron Judge at the top.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge etched his name higher onto the storied franchise's leaderboard on Tuesday night. 

Judge hit his 359th career home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra for fifth place on the franchise's all-time home run list.

Judge drove a full-count splitter from Casey Mize to right-center field, giving New York a 1-0 lead. The slugger’s 44th homer of the season had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph and traveled 412 feet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge after home run

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates hitting a home run to score Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Judge matched Berra on Aug. 31 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox when he hit a solo homer against Martín Pérez.

FAMILY RECALLS DEALING WITH IRATE FEMALE PHILLIES FAN OVER HOME RUN BALL: 'SHE WAS VERY VULGAR'

Aaron Judge home run swing

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361) are ahead of Judge on the Yankees’ career homers list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron Judge reacts

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a grand slam off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Cam Booser during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Judge was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and homered in his first at-bat with the Yankees on Aug. 13, 2016. 

Berra was 90 when he died in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue