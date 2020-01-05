Packers vs. Seahawks: NFC Divisional Round preview, times & more

The Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks will meet in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The Packers come into the game as NFC North division champions. It’s their first divisional title the team won under first-year coach Matt LaFleur and their first since 2016.

Green Bay finished with a 13-3 record, holding off the Minnesota Vikings who finished in second place.

SEAHAWKS ADVANCE TO NEXT ROUND ON BACKS OF DK METCALF, RUSSELL WILSON

Green Bay has returned to the playoffs after two straight seasons of missing out. Aaron Rodgers led the team with 4,002 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. He got back into his groove and helped the Packers to where they are currently – at the top of the NFL.

Running back Aaron Jones emerged as a breakout star in the Packers’ offense. He rushed for 1,084 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Davante Adams was the team’s leading receiver with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns.

The Packers’ defense also came on strong this season.

PACKERS' PRESTON SMITH TROLLS EX-TEAMMATE KIRK COUSINS WITH CATCHPHRASE AFTER VICTORY

Linebacker Blake Martinez had 155 combined tackles and three sacks. Za’Darius Smith had 13 1/2 sacks and Preston Smith had 12 sacks. Those three all have been key players on Green Bay’s defense and will play a huge part in rushing the Seahawks and making it tough for the offense.

The leader of the Seahawks’ offense is Russell Wilson. He had 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in an MVP-type season. He helped develop Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf into talented wide receivers. All three were key in helping Seattle beat the Philadelphia Eagles in their wild-card playoff matchup.

Seattle took a hit when they lost three running backs for the season. It will be up to Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer to come along faster to help Wilson against the Packers.

The Seahawks’ defense got seven sacks against the Eagles in their win, but getting to Rodgers is going to be even more difficult. Seattle will need a healthier defensive end Jadeveon Clowney along with leadership from linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright to get the job done.

AARON RODGERS JABS VIKINGS FANS AS HE RELISHES FIRST VICTORY AT US BANK STADIUM

Moreover, the Packers will look to enact some revenge since their NFC Championship matchup in 2015. The Seahawks outscored the Packers 15-6 in the final quarter and won in overtime.

The Packers surely still have that game in their heads.

--

PLAYOFF GAME INFO

Date: January 12

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, Wis.