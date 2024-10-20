Packers' new kicker Brandon McManus buries game-winning field goal to beat Texans

Brandon McManus’ first game back in the NFL saw the Green Bay Packers’ fate on his foot from 45 yards out with the chance for a game-winning field goal over the Houston Texans.

The veteran placekicker was money after the ball was snapped and the hold perfect as the Packers walked it off, 24-22, in a thrilling game against the AFC South leader.

Both the Packers and Texans are now 5-2 on the season.

Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense knew they had enough time after the Texans kicked their own field goal on the previous drive to take a one-point lead. He found Dontayvion Wicks for a 13-yard gain, and then Romeo Doubs caught a pass for 12 yards to put Green Bay on Houston’s 37-yard line.

Doubs had another small gain to set up McManus, who came on to ice the victory in his new home at Lambeau Field.

This battle of heavyweights in the NFL saw lots of back-and-forth blows, which began with the Packers as they found the end zone first after Love fired a 14-yard pass to tight end Tucker Kraft in the end zone to make it 7-3.

But the Packers gave the momentum back to the Texans when Corey Ballentine muffed a punt that Houston recovered on the Green Bay 11-yard line. Two plays later, Joe Mixon scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns as the Texans retook the lead.

Each team knew how to respond, and Love did so with a beautiful deep ball to Wicks from 30 yards out for a touchdown.

Mixon would get that second touchdown later in the first half, which left the Texans owning the lead at halftime, 19-14, but it wouldn’t last long after the second half began.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Packers went 71 yards on nine plays and Josh Jacobs made some personal history by finally catching his first receiving touchdown. He hadn’t done so at all with the Las Vegas Raiders in his previous five seasons in the NFL. But he finally did so from eight yards out to give his team the lead once again.

It became a punt fest after that Jacobs score, but C.J. Stroud burned 6:27 of the clock in the fourth quarter before a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal made it 22-21. But there wasn’t enough clock in the end.

Looking at the box score, Love was 24-for-33 with 220 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Doubs was his top target, hauling in eight catches for 94 yards, while Jacobs rushed for 76 yards on just 12 carries for Green Bay.

For the Texans, Mixon returned to his workhorse role last week and continued it this time around with 115 yards on 25 carries while hauling in two receptions as well. Stroud, who can usually sling it, was held to 86 yards on 10-of-21 passing.

