New York Jets

Jets defensive lineman rips NFL officials after ejection vs Jaguars

Jaguars destroyed the Jets, 48-20

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Jets defensive lineman Khalen Saunders ripped NFL officials on Sunday after he was ejected from the Jacksonville Jaguars game for contact with an official.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the 48-20 loss to the Jaguars. Saunders and other players were involved in a shoving contest after the Jaguars’ extra-point attempt following a Travis Etienne touchdown.

Khalen Saunders walks off the field

New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders leaves the field during the Jaguars game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Saunders made contact with an official who was trying to break up the scrum. He was tossed from the game.

On social media, Saunders was upset with the decision.

"7 years, no ejections, no unsportsmanlike conducts, i think maybe one Unnecessary roughness for a tackle right at the whistle in a preseason game," he wrote on X. "Surrounded by opponents, fending folks off me,  and here i am ‘striking an official’ lmao gtfo.

Khalen Saunders enters the Ravens game

New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders takes the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

"Do better. @NFL @NFLOfficiating."

Saunders joined the Jets on Nov. 17 after the Jaguars released him. Sunday’s game was his fourth with Gang Green. He had one tackle against Jacksonville.

Coming into the game, he had six total tackles in five games this season. He played two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before joining the Jaguars earlier this year. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saunders won two Super Bowl titles while he was with the Chiefs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

