Packers seal crucial NFC North win over Bears in thrilling fashion at Lambeau Field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An instant classic occurred at Lambeau Field on Sunday night as the latest chapter of the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry came down to the wire.

In the end, the home crowd was screaming, "Go, Pack, Go!"

The Packers took down their NFC North foe, 28-21, thanks to cornerback Keisean Nixon intercepting Caleb Williams in the end zone on fourth-and-1 with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth nail-biter, as it began with a Green Bay 21-14 lead. That was until the Bears melted 8:32 of clock, going 17 plays and 83 yards to see rookie tight end Colston Loveland find the end zone on a great call by head coach Ben Johnson, as Williams rolled out in play-action and found his man.

With the game tied at 21 apiece, Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense were looking to respond, and they did just that.

2025 NFL WEEK 14 BUZZ: COMMANDERS' JAYDEN DANIELS, PACKERS' JAYDEN REED BACK

Love orchestrated an eight-play drive, where veteran running back Josh Jacobs played a vital role in getting the ball downfield, including a 21-yard run on third-and-2 from Chicago’s 28-yard line. A few plays later, Jacobs broke through the line of scrimmage into the end zone to take a 28-21 lead after the extra point was good.

Williams and the Bears still had enough time to get down the field themselves and potentially tie, or win, the game. On the first play of the drive, things looked promising when rookie Luther Burden III caught a 27-yard pass to immediately get into Green Bay territory. Then, Williams, scrambling out to his right, found Devin Duvernay for just his second catch of the year — a 24-yard strike that had the Bears just outside the red zone.

The Bears were attempting to just get a first down when Kyle Monangai ran it with 35 seconds left on third-and-1, but he was stuffed and forced a fourth down. That’s when Williams attempted to go for the end zone instead of just the first down and he was late seeing Cole Kmet.

Kmet had room, but the ball was underthrown and Nixon was there to make the game-sealing play.

It was a true battle of two of the best teams in the NFC, let alone their own division. But Love threw three touchdowns in this one, two of which going to the game’s leading receiver, Christian Watson, who had only four catches for 89 yards.

There was also a perfect play call near the end of the first half when dual-threat Bo Melton broke free for a 45-yard touchdown catch. The Packers also welcomed back Jayden Reed to their mix of wide receivers, as he had four catches for 31 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacobs finished the game with 86 yards on the ground on 20 carries and his touchdown, while the Bears saw D’Andre Swift lead the way in that category with 63 yards on 13 carries. Monangai added 57 yards on 14 touches in the backfield.

Williams was 19-for-35 passing for 186 yards with his two touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.