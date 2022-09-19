Packers turn Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca use into touchdown celebration vs Bears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers took care of the Chicago Bears on Sunday night 27-10 and one Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass to Allen Lazard resulted in a unique celebration.

Lazard was in the end zone with his teammates and appeared to celebrate the touchdown by mimicking Rodgers’ offseason interaction with ayahuasca. Rodgers would also come over to partake in the festivity.

According to ESPN, wide receiver Sammy Watkins confirmed it was an ayahuasca celebration with a hat tip to Rodgers. Randall Cobb added they were "just drinking some tea."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers finished the night 19-of-25 passing with 234 yards and two touchdown passes. The other score went to Aaron Jones earlier in the first half. Watkins led receivers with three catches for 93 yards. Jones had 132 yards on the ground and a touchdown along with three catches for 38 yards.

The star quarterback explained his use of ayahuasca in August.

BUCS' MIKE EVANS BREAKS SILENCE ON FIGHT WITH SAINTS' MARSHON LATTIMORE: 'HE WAS JUST TOO EMOTIONAL'

Rodgers appeared on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" and revealed he consumed ayahuasca on a trip to South America prior to him winning the MVP award in 2020 and 2021. Ayahuasca is described as an herbal drink used by countries in the Amazon which produces a psychoactive effect.

Rodgers said he believes his experience with ayahuasca and winning the MVPs were connected. He also said he believed his mental health improved as well.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?" he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them. I mean, obviously it's important I play well and show up and lead and all that stuff, but they won't care about what you say until they know how much you care."