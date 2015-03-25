Pacioretty, Canadiens down Canucks

Vancouver, BC (SportsNetwork.com) - Max Pacioretty started the scoring early in the first period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Rogers Arena.

Lars Eller tallied his fifth goal of the season, while Tomas Plekanec and Josh Gorges also lit the lamp for the Canadiens. Carey Price turned aside 39 shots for Montreal's second straight victory on the road.

"We played an excellent third period, our special teams played really well, we blocked a ton of shots...it was a complete effort by everybody," Price said.

Henrik Sedin scored Vancouver's lone goal as Roberto Luongo stopped 34-of-38 shots in the Canucks' second consecutive home loss.

Pacioretty fired a shot that trickled through the five-hole of Luongo for his second goal of the season just under six minutes into the first.

Henrik Sedin tied the game with 6:48 left in the second. Jason Garrison fired a shot from the point off Price. Daniel Sedin corralled the puck and dished a backhand pass to his brother Henrik in the middle, who tapped in his first goal of the season.

Montreal went ahead three minutes later after Vancouver scored in their own net. Dan Hamhuis misplayed the puck behind the net that went on to bounce off both of Luongo's skates and into the net. Eller, the only Montreal player close to the net, was credited with a shorthanded goal.

"I didn't see it. I didn't see it," Luongo said of the own goal. "I left it for our guys and was looking up ice to get back to my net and all of a sudden it's in the back of my net."

Plekanec added another goal on the power play in the third. P.K. Subban's shot deflected off a body in front and right to the stick of Andrei Markov who passed across the goalmouth to Plekanec, who was there to put the puck in the net.

Gorges fired a wrister from the point through a maze of players to beat a screened Luongo with close to eight minutes left in the third.

Game Notes

Montreal has scored a power play goal in four straight games ... The Canadiens lead the all-time series 77-27-15 ... Vancouver's Alexander Edler is serving the first game of his suspension, while Zack Kassian returned after serving an eight-game suspension ... Montreal went 2-for-3 on the power play.