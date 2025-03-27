Orioles' Tyler O'Neill crushes home run on MLB's Opening Day to extend record

Tyler O'Neill's name has become synonymous with MLB Opening Day home runs.

The outfielder hit a three-run homer during his Baltimore Orioles debut on Thursday. O'Neill extended his big league record by homering for a sixth consecutive opening day. O'Neill accomplished the feat in the third inning in his native Canada as the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Orioles at Rogers Centre.

O'Neill's homer drove in his teammates Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman. The big hit also gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead over the Blue Jays.

"When he hit it, I think everyone was just going crazy because that’s just such an amazing feat," Rutschman said. "It was just so cool to see."

O’Neill had three hits and two walks in his five appearances at the plate. The left fielder scored three runs and said it was meaningful to have a strong performance in front of his family and friends.

"Very special," he said. "I’ve had a great day so far. Playing in Toronto is always special for me."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde called O’Neill’s Opening Day streak "mind-boggling," adding that he has quickly learned to appreciate everything his new outfielder brings to the clubhouse.

"Awesome personality," Hyde said of O’Neill. "I love how hard-nosed he is. He’s a team guy."

O’Neill’s opening day home run streak began with St. Louis in 2020 and continued for four seasons, matching a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

O’Neill took sole possession of the mark when he connected on his lone Opening Day with the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

O’Neill arrived at the stadium on Thursday carrying two boxes of donuts from the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons to share with his Baltimore teammates. He did the same thing when visiting Toronto with the Red Sox last season.

Hyde said he would have no problem with O’Neill repeating the donut delivery on Friday.

"Whatever works," Hyde said. "Wear the same clothes. Whatever he did today, do it tomorrow."

The Orioles ultimately opened the 2025 season by cruising to a 12-2 lead over the Blue Jays. Charlie Morton will take the pitching mound for Baltimore on Friday night for Game 2 of the four-game series. Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

