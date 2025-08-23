Orioles pitcher Cade Povich calls out online harassment after wife threatened

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball is facing a serious dilemma with online threats directed at its players and their families.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cade Povich was the second MLB player this week to reveal a horrifying threat directed at his wife from a disgruntled fan on social media. The left-handed pitcher posted a screenshot of the message, which included an apparent threat of sexual violence against Povich’s wife.

"I understand that I may not have performed or have gotten the results that I, my team, or many fans may have wanted so I get the frustration," Povich’s post on X read. "Say what you want about me in that regard. However, going out of your way to DM my wife is unacceptable and what is shown in this image is crossing the line."

"Me, or especially my wife, should not have to worry about our safety in the public, nonetheless church, because of how I perform on the mound."

The message was sent after Povich was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning of the Houston Astros’ 10-7 win over the Orioles on Friday night.

"I’m coming on here to say something about this because I know my family is not alone," his message continued. "This stuff does not belong in the game."

And Povich was, unfortunately, not alone in dealing with the harassment.

On Thursday, Seattle Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo shared an alarming threat aimed at him and his girlfriend. The message came after Saucedo recorded only one out, allowed four hits and walked one batter in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 11-2 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

The profanity-laced message included a threat that Saucedo’s "head gets blown to pieces," and that his girlfriend "dying too would be awesome as well."

"I understand wanting me gone after today and this year as a whole. Nobody is more disappointed with how this year has gone for me than myself. Trust me, I want to win just as much as all of you whether I'm here or not. But messaging me this bulls--- and my girlfriend and sending this stuff is beyond baseball," Saucedo wrote in a post on X. "It’s insane how comfortable people are sending this stuff to not only me but my partner. Tell me I suck all you want, that's fine but at some point we gotta get a grip."

These incidents are not isolated.

Last month, Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said he confronted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about online bullying. He said he believed online sports betting and social media access have increased the harassment that athletes face.

"It only goes so far," he said. "Is it going to take a player getting assaulted in front of their apartment building by some disgruntled guy that lost a bet for real action to be taken?"