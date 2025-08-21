Mariners pitcher shares vile message he received after poor performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo revealed that he and his girlfriend received death threats on social media following his poor outing in the team’s 11-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

Saucedo, 32, entered in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Mariners trailing 3-2. He recorded only one out and allowed five runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. When he was removed, the Phillies had extended their lead to 8-2.

After the game, Saucedo shared a vile Instagram message he received from a Mariners fan.

"@saucey07 I hope your f------ head gets blown off to pieces walking in Philly you ugly autistic piece of s---," the Instagram user @gilbertgoonsquad wrote in a message Saucedo re-posted to his Instagram Stories.

"Your c--- wife/gf dying too would be awesome as well."

Saucedo also took to X to denounce the threats.

"I understand wanting me gone after today and this year as a whole. Nobody is more disappointed with how this year has gone for me than myself. Trust me, I want to win just as much as all of you whether I’m here or not," Saucedo wrote.

"But messaging me this bulls--- and my girlfriend and sending this stuff is beyond baseball. It’s insane how comfortable people are sending this stuff to not only me but my partner. Tell me I suck all you want, that’s fine, but at some point we gotta get a grip."

Saucedo has struggled this season, posting a 5.14 ERA in seven innings. Last year, he had a 3.49 ERA across 38 2/3 innings.

His girlfriend, Kelsie Scott, posted her own message on Instagram in support of Saucedo.

"Friendly reminder that athletes are human beings and have real mental health. Absolutely disgusting what so many of you feel comfortable saying when you’ve never lived under the daily pressure that they do. This is never ok under any circumstance and I hope these words never find someone who can’t handle them. I love you @saucey07," Scott wrote.

Scott added that she and Saucedo received even more graphic messages than the one he posted. She said the harassment is "most likely" from gamblers.

"We got messages far more graphic than the one he shared that I just don’t find appropriate to share here. A lot of people have mentioned that those people are most likely gamblers, and you are 100% correct," Scott wrote.

"Each vile message contained reasoning of losing money based on the game. All I can say is – maybe stop gambling money you don’t have to lose."

Scott continued by stressing that words from fans can cause real harm.

"Hate has never been tolerated here in any capacity and it sure as hell won’t be directed at anyone I love," she said.

