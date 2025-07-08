Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs

Cubs fans mercilessly boo popular podcast star Alex Cooper during 7th-inning stretch performance

'Call Her Daddy' host sang 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 8

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Cubs dismantled their National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, but the Wrigley crowd still found something to boo.

Of course, it is tradition for a guest to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at Cubs home games – this time, it was Alex Cooper's turn.

Cooper is the host of "Call Her Daddy," the podcast that hit it big on Barstool Sports before heading to Spotify and then SiriusXM.

Alex Cooper in Cubs press box

Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes, left, braces his hands as podcaster Alex Cooper is hoisted by friends after singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of a Cubs-Cardinals game on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Wrigley Field. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

She's an expert on the mic, but these skills did not translate, and the crowd made it known.

Cooper did say before she began singing that the crowd had "never seen something like this before." She was right.

Cooper was joined by two others in the booth, and the crowd was not impressed. They certainly did their best to put on a show – however, it apparently missed the mark.

The social media reactions were priceless.

"What Alex Cooper did at Wrigley should be studied forever because if you get boo’ed for ANYTHING while the #Cubs are beating the Cardinals by 11 runs you definitely deserved it," one user wrote.

Another even said that it was worse than Roseanne Barr's national anthem performance.

Cubs fans

Fans celebrate the Chicago Cubs' win against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. (David Banks-Imagn Images)

Others weren't much kinder.

Cooper's recent deal with Sirius XM, signed in 2023, was worth $125 million. She recently made shocking headlines when she accused her former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, of sexual harassment.

The accusations were made in a Hulu documentary, "Call Her Alex," where she claimed Feldman "fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine," including touching her leg and asking about her sex life. 

The university issued a statement last month, saying it has "zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

"We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office," it said in a statement. "We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."

April 4, 2012: People walk by the Marquee at Wrigley Field, one day before the Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Washington Nationals in Chicago.

People walk by the marquee at Wrigley Field, one day before the Cubs' home opener against the Washington Nationals in Chicago on April 4, 2012. (AP)

Nearly 100 BU alumni spoke out in support of Feldman as well, saying that "never felt unsafe."

Feldman's 418 victories rank 22nd all time in women's college soccer.

The Cubs were winning 11-0, the final score of the game, when the performance occurred.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.