MLB
Published

Guardians prospect ejected after shoving umpire, igniting bench-clearing brawl

George Valera was ejected in the 3rd inning

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Cleveland Guardians prospect George Valera was ejected from Thursday night’s Triple-A game against the Nashville Sounds after he ignited a bench-clearing brawl when he seemingly shoved an umpire while arguing with catcher Alex Jackson. 

The Columbus Clippers were leading by two runs at the top of third when Valera, a 22-year-old right fiedler, went up to bat. 

George Valera watches batting practice

George Valera, #13 of the Cleveland Guardians, looks on during batting practice prior to the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

However, between pitches, Valera appeared to exchange words with Milwaukee Brewers prospect Alex Jackson, prompting the two players to get into each other’s faces. 

Home plate umpire Tanner Moore stepped in between the two, but Valera then appeared to shove his finger into Jackson’s mask, while reaching over Moore’s shoulder. 

Alex Jackson throws the ball during a Spring Training

Alex Jackson, #14 of the Milwaukee Brewers, throws toward second base during the seventh inning of a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Feb. 26, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The move prompted players from both dugouts to rush over anticipating the worst and that was when, in the process of trying to reach Jackson, Valera shoved Moore, who eventually backed up before a massive melee ensued.

Valera could be seen swinging at Jackson before the two were eventually separated from the pile up. 

George Valera runs to the dugout

George Valera, #13 of the Cleveland Guardians, runs to the dugout after the first inning during the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, both players were ejected from the game. 

The disruption had little effect on the Clippers who would score three more runs in the third for 6-2 win over Nashville.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.