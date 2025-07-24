Oregon girls who went viral for refusing to stand on podium with trans athlete file lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon is facing its second lawsuit in a month over the issue of biologically male trans athletes competing in girls' high school sports.

Two of the state's girls' track and field stars, Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard, filed a lawsuit against the Oregon School Athletics Association (OSAA) after an incident on May 31 when they refused to stand on a medal podium with a transgender competitor at a state title meet.

Footage of the stunt went viral, as Anderson later told Fox News that officials instructed them to step away from the podium and get out of the shots of photos.

Their lawsuit alleges that the OSAA not only excluded them from official photos, but also withheld their medals. The suit argues that the girls' First Amendment rights were infringed upon by the officials.

"I recently competed against a biological male at my state track and field meet, another girl and I decided to step down from the podium in protest to the unfair competition environment," Anderson told Fox News Digital. "I am fighting to keep women’s sports XX and prevent biological males in women’s sports from becoming normalized. By doing this, I hope that all future generations of female athletes will have a safe and fair opportunity to excel within their sports."

Fox News Digital reached out to the OSAA for a response.

The girls are being represented by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

"These young women earned their place on the podium – and the right to express themselves," said Jessica Hart Steinmann, executive general counsel at AFPI. "Instead of respecting their viewpoint that girls’ sports should be for girls only, Oregon officials sidelined them. The First Amendment protects the right to dissent – school officials don’t get to reprimand students who refuse to agree with their beliefs."

AFPI is also representing fellow Oregon girls' track and field athletes Maddie Eischen and Sophia Carpenter in a separate lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Education for its policies that allow biological males to compete in girls' sports.

Carpenter and Eischen cited their experience in withdrawing from a meet that featured a trans competitor on April 18.

"For [Carpenter] the psychological and emotional weight of that moment became overwhelming—she felt helpless, demoralized, and betrayed by the institutions and adults charged with protecting her equal opportunity for fair play. Ultimately, she realized that she was unable to participate in the high jump that day and withdrew from the event," that lawsuit alleges.

Both Carpenter and Eischen previously told Fox News Digital the experience was "traumatic."

"My experience at the Chehalem track meet and scratching myself from the meet was traumatic, something I never imagined ever having to do," Eischen said.

Carpenter added, "It was emotionally traumatic trying to know what I should do and how I should respond to competing with [the trans athlete]."

Carpenter said she found herself so overwhelmed with emotion from the experience, that she cried on the ride home after the meet. Now, despite being faced with "fear" of potential retaliation for filing a lawsuit, the two girls are officially in it and charging ahead with a legal battle that could garner plenty of national attention.