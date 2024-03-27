5 opening day parties happening across the country in 2024

MLBopening day is here.

Many cities hosting the occasion take the opportunity to hold tailgates, parades and parties for fans before and sometimes even after the game.

If the team you're a fan of is traveling for opening day this year, many bars and restaurants in the team's home city host watch parties of the big game for fans to attend. Also, for teams not hosting opening day, several have huge celebrations prior to their own home opener instead.

Take a look at how these five teams are celebrating opening day this year.

Cincinnati Reds Houston Astros Kansas City Royals Miami Marlins San Diego Padres

1. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will be hosting the Washington Nationals on opening day this year.

Before fans head into the Great American Ball Park for the game, they can enjoy the 2024 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at noon. This is a very popular event in the city. Last year, there were an estimated 130,000 in attendance, according to the event’s website.

There will also be a block party kicking off just prior to that at 11 a.m. The block party will have plenty of food, beverages and entertainment for the whole family.

2. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are hosting the New York Yankees this year. Before the game is the Opening Day Street Fest.

This event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. You’ll find live music, face painters, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, food trucks, yard games and more.

You don’t have to pay for admission to this event, but you must have a March 28 game ticket in order to attend.

3. Kansas City Royals

On March 28, the Kansas City Royals will host the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

Arrive at the game early in order to earn yourself a free bobblehead, which will be given out to the first 30,000 fans who arrive.

Before the game begins, fans can enjoy a pre-game concert by Lost Wax.

4. Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on opening day.

Marlins fans can show their pride in a fan parade to the ballpark before the game kicks off. If you want to participate in the parade, make sure to come dressed in your best Marlins gear, and meet with fellow fans at Domino Park at 1 p.m. Thursday.

If you are one of the first 30,000 fans to arrive at the park, you’ll receive a free rally towel.

5. San Diego Padres

Padres fans will feel on top of the world during their pre-game and post-game celebrations.

5 O’Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, part of the Margaritaville Hotel, will be hosting pre-game and post-game celebrations on opening day.

Admission to attend this event is free, but you do have to reserve your spot.

March 28 is just the start of a full weekend of fun in San Diego. The Party in the Park event is on Friday, with live entertainment and $5 drinks, as well as live musical performance from the Padres House Band on Saturday.