Olympics

Olympic star Michelle Jenneke announces engagement after keeping relationship out of public view

Jenneke is engaged to Alex Beck

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Australian track star Michelle Jenneke was one of the first athletes to really have a viral moment in the social media age.

Jenneke’s pre-race routine caught the attention of sports fans around the globe during the 2012 IAAF World Championships. The viral moment helped raise her profile and land her in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Michelle Jenneke warms up

Michelle Jenneke is introduced before the start of the women's 100m hurdles during the World Athletics Championships on Aug. 22, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

She’s mostly kept her private life out of reach of internet vultures, only really posting clips and photos of herself working out or taking part in competitions. That was until Sunday, when she revealed she was engaged after an 8 1/2-year relationship that no one outside their families and loved ones was privy to.

"8.5 years in the making," she captioned her collage of photos on Instagram.

Jenneke got engaged to Alex Beck, a fellow Australian Olympic track athlete. Beck has also kept his relationship with Jenneke under wraps.

Alex Beck at the Olympics

Alex Beck after competing in the men's 400m heats during the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)

The photos showed the two in a loving embrace and Jenneke flashing her ring.

Jenneke competed in the Olympics for Australia at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Unfortunately, she failed to get out of the heats of the 100-meter hurdles. She suffered a similar occurrence in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beck represented Australia in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Michelle Jenneke at the world championships

Michelle Jenneke smiles after the women's 100m hurdles heats during the World Athletics Championships on Aug. 22, 2023, in Budapest. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The two athletes have won several medals, Jenneke on the youth circuit and Beck at the Oceania Championships in 2024.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

