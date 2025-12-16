Olympic star Michelle Jenneke announces engagement after keeping relationship out of public view

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian track star Michelle Jenneke was one of the first athletes to really have a viral moment in the social media age.

Jenneke’s pre-race routine caught the attention of sports fans around the globe during the 2012 IAAF World Championships. The viral moment helped raise her profile and land her in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She’s mostly kept her private life out of reach of internet vultures, only really posting clips and photos of herself working out or taking part in competitions. That was until Sunday, when she revealed she was engaged after an 8 1/2-year relationship that no one outside their families and loved ones was privy to.

"8.5 years in the making," she captioned her collage of photos on Instagram.

Jenneke got engaged to Alex Beck, a fellow Australian Olympic track athlete. Beck has also kept his relationship with Jenneke under wraps.

The photos showed the two in a loving embrace and Jenneke flashing her ring.

Jenneke competed in the Olympics for Australia at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Unfortunately, she failed to get out of the heats of the 100-meter hurdles. She suffered a similar occurrence in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beck represented Australia in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The two athletes have won several medals, Jenneke on the youth circuit and Beck at the Oceania Championships in 2024.