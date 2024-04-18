Olympic star Katie Ledecky welcomes competitive action in pool ahead of Paris Games

Katie Ledecky took home four medals during the Tokyo Olympics, two gold and two silver, but it also marked the first time in her Olympic career she lost an individual.

It was at that moment the entire world got to see Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Canada’s Summer McIntosh on the world stage – at least for those who don’t follow swimming as closely as others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Then came the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Australian swim star Cate Campbell poured salt on the wounds of the U.S. after her squad finished the event with 15 gold medals and the U.S. had seven – though the Americans finished the entire event with 44 total medals.

Ledecky told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that she’s up for the competition with Australia or whichever country it may be in a few months once the Paris Olympics arrive.

"I think the world of swimming is super competitive right now. It’s not just the United States and Australia," Ledecky said. "There are amazing swimmers from all over the world. Certainly, the U.S. and Australia have been top nations for many, many years."

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SCOTT HAMILTON LIVES LIFE 'JOYFULLY' AND 'FAITHFULLY' AFTER 3RD BRAIN TUMOR DIAGNOSIS

"There’s some really competitive relay competitions between the two countries. But really, I don’t think we can count out anyone at this point from around the world. I certainly have my eyes on lots of different swimmers from around the world. I’m mainly focused on my own performance and what I can do to help Team USA."

Ledecky, who has won seven gold medals in her Olympic career, said she’s never been one to be complacent but enjoyed the heightened urgency in the pool.

"I think it just heightens the competition when there is somebody out there that’s taking things to the next level and the people in the lanes next to you know that. I’ve been racing well recently, so I just know that I have to bring my best this summer and that’s [what] I’m training to do and aiming to do in competition."

The Olympian recently partnered with Core Power for its Champion Your Recovery campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will still technically have to make it through the Olympic Trials to make the U.S. team. But it’s safe to say she’s in good shape to get there.