Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton in denial after failing field sobriety tests in DUI arrest, video shows

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was seemingly in disbelief after police determined she failed a series of field sobriety tests during a DUI stop, as seen in newly released police body camera footage of her May 17 arrest in West Virginia, obtained by Fox News Digital.

The footage showed a Fairmont County police officer running the women's gymnastics legend through a series of sobriety tests for more than seven minutes.

She was seen detaching and re-attaching oxygen tubes from her nose in order to carry out the tests. Retton was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023.

Officers then asked if she had a valid driver's license on her, to which she replied, "It's in Texas."

After nearly 10 minutes of taking tests, one officer told another officer, "She failed all of it."

Retton gasped in disbelief.

"I what!?" she asked.

"You failed all your field sobriety, ma'am," the first officer said.

"No, I didn't!" she retorted.

"Yes, you did," he insisted.

The former gymnast was then seen declining to take a breathalyzer test, as police officers informed her she would be arrested on suspicion of DUI. As the officers put her in handcuffs, she yelled to a nearby acquaintance, "They think I'm drunk!"

Footage later showed Retton being escorted to the police station.

Upon her arrival there, she was seen telling an officer, "I mean, really.… I know, you know [who I am]."

There, Retton was seen agreeing to have her blood alcohol level tested via a blood test.

Retton's mugshot showed her in a somber mood, seemingly on the verge of tears.

The former gymnastics star was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs on May 17, according to Marion County court records. She was released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1,500.

In a statement previously provided to Fox News Digital by Retton's attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, the gold medalist admitted to driving under the influence and apologized.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," the statement said. "What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.

"I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support."

Retton also entered a no-contest plea, and a Marion County judge fined her $100, according to Rollo.

"Mary Lou Retton appeared in court this afternoon and entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge stemming from a recent incident," Rollo told Fox News Digital. "Mary Lou accepted full responsibility for her actions and received a standard $100 fine, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in this jurisdiction.

"In keeping with her values, Mary Lou made no request for special treatment and was subject to the same legal process as any other individual. She is grateful for the professionalism of law enforcement and the court system, and she fully respects the outcome. Mary Lou has expressed a sincere desire to use this experience as a moment for reflection and accountability. She asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life."

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles . She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She earned five medals that year – one gold, two silver and two bronze.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefits of proper nutrition and exercise.

She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush .

When Retton was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023, her family said at the time she was "fighting for her life." She was admitted to an intensive care unit as doctors helped her fight the illness.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here," she said on NBC’s "Today" in 2024. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."