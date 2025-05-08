Expand / Collapse search
Sports

Olympians, national champions join Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announced the launch of Real American Freestyle last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Legends Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez reveal 'Real American Freestyle' wrestling league Video

Legends Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez reveal 'Real American Freestyle' wrestling league

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, former World Championship Wrestling president Eric Bischoff and Real American Freestyle COO Israel 'Izzy' Martinez join 'Fox & Friends' to announce the launch of their new freestyle wresting league.

Real American Freestyle announced the additions of a handful of superstar champion wrestlers to its roster on Thursday with the first event only months away.

David Carr, Kyle Dake, Trent Hidlay, Kyle Snyder and Aaron Brooks will participate in the unscripted wrestling series. The five men enter the league via SuckerPunch Entertainment, a sports management agency that specializes in combat sports.

Aaron Brooks looks up

Aug. 9, 2024; Paris, France; Aaron Brooks (USA) celebrates after defeating Javrail Shapiev (UZB) in a men's freestyle 86kg bronze medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

"David, Kyle, Aaron, Trent, and Kyle represent the best of the best, and that’s who we’re targeting for Real American Freestyle," pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, the commissioner of Real American Freestyle, said in a news release. "Our goal is to give these athletes an opportunity to continue their careers, create a platform for greatness, and inspire a legacy that lasts

Carr was a two-time national champion at Iowa State as well as an under-20 world champion. Dake won a bronze medal at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics as well as a four-time national champion at Cornell.

Brooks was a four-time national champion at Penn State and won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Hidlay was a four-time All-American but was never able to win the national championship at N.C. State. He won the ACC title four times.

Kyle Dake locks up with Jason Nolf

April 20, 2024; State College, Pennsylvania, USA; Kyle Dake (left) wrestles Jason Nolf (right) in the 74-kilogram Freestyle Championship Final during day two of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials at Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State.  (Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Snyder is known as "Captain America." The former Ohio State star was the youngest-ever athlete to win a world, NCAA and Olympic championship in the same year. He was also the first Olympic gold medalist to return to college. He served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Ben Askren, Kennedy Blades, Zahid Valencia were announced as the first wrestlers to join Real American Freestyle upon its launch.

Hogan and Eric Bischoff explained to Fox News Digital last month they are trying to make freestyle wrestling mainstream.

"It’s a completely underserved sport, meaning there’s no professional league that allows these amateurs to evolve like they would in any other sports and it’s such an underserved market, and I know, having spent a little bit of time in amateur wrestling as a kid, these are unique athletes," Bischoff said.

Kyle Snyder during the Olympics

Aug. 11, 2024; Paris, France; Kyle Snyder (USA) wrestles during his loss to Amirali Azarpira (IRI) in a menís freestyle 97kg bronze medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena.  (Grace Hollars-USA Today Sports)

"Every athlete is committed, they have to be disciplined, but there’s something about individual sports, particularly, wrestling, it’s just a different kind of grind, and you have to be wired a little differently to be successful at it."

The first set of matches is set for Aug. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.