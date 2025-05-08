Olympians, national champions join Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Real American Freestyle announced the additions of a handful of superstar champion wrestlers to its roster on Thursday with the first event only months away.

David Carr, Kyle Dake, Trent Hidlay, Kyle Snyder and Aaron Brooks will participate in the unscripted wrestling series. The five men enter the league via SuckerPunch Entertainment, a sports management agency that specializes in combat sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"David, Kyle, Aaron, Trent, and Kyle represent the best of the best, and that’s who we’re targeting for Real American Freestyle," pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, the commissioner of Real American Freestyle, said in a news release. "Our goal is to give these athletes an opportunity to continue their careers, create a platform for greatness, and inspire a legacy that lasts

Carr was a two-time national champion at Iowa State as well as an under-20 world champion. Dake won a bronze medal at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics as well as a four-time national champion at Cornell.

Brooks was a four-time national champion at Penn State and won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Hidlay was a four-time All-American but was never able to win the national championship at N.C. State. He won the ACC title four times.

BANGED UP MATT RIDDLE READY TO DEFEND MLW WORLD TITLE AGAINST DONOVAN DIJAK AT AZTECA LUCHA

Snyder is known as "Captain America." The former Ohio State star was the youngest-ever athlete to win a world, NCAA and Olympic championship in the same year. He was also the first Olympic gold medalist to return to college. He served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Ben Askren, Kennedy Blades, Zahid Valencia were announced as the first wrestlers to join Real American Freestyle upon its launch.

Hogan and Eric Bischoff explained to Fox News Digital last month they are trying to make freestyle wrestling mainstream.

"It’s a completely underserved sport, meaning there’s no professional league that allows these amateurs to evolve like they would in any other sports and it’s such an underserved market, and I know, having spent a little bit of time in amateur wrestling as a kid, these are unique athletes," Bischoff said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every athlete is committed, they have to be disciplined, but there’s something about individual sports, particularly, wrestling, it’s just a different kind of grind, and you have to be wired a little differently to be successful at it."

The first set of matches is set for Aug. 30.