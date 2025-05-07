Banged up Matt Riddle ready to defend MLW world title against Donovan Dijak at Azteca Lucha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Riddle will walk into Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) Azteca Lucha pay-per-view Saturday night banged up when he takes on Donovan Dijak for the world title.

Riddle has held the MLW world heavyweight championship belt for nearly four months after he defeated Satoshi Kojima at Kings of Colosseum.

Since then, he’s defeated Kojima and Alex Kane at SuperFight 6 and won the Battle Riot match last month to hold onto the title.

Dijak may be Riddle’s toughest challenge yet. He’s yet to be pinned or submitted since he made his MLW debut last year. He lost to Riddle at MLW’s One Shot in December via disqualification. He made quick friends with manager Saint Laurent and found a new ally in Bishop Dyer when he made his debut at Battle Riot last month.

Riddle told Fox News Digital he’s aware of the challenges he faces, but it’s part of the burden of being the top guy in the company.

"At the end of the day, it’s kind of like motivation. Sometimes, when you’re just one-on-one with somebody, you kind of drop your guard," Riddle said. "Unfortunately for me, it’s never a one-on-one situation, even when it’s supposed to be. It’s just another day for the bro. It’s just another day for the MLW heavyweight champion of the world.

"I think I’m ready. After winning the Battle Riot and having 39 other competitors, including (Rob Van Dam) there and still walking away … MLW world heavyweight champion, I’m confident, but not too confident, that I know what I have to do to get the job done."

Riddle will enter the match with some busted ribs he sustained in a steel chair assault from Dijak. Riddle still vowed to defend the title.

"The ribs are a little banged up," Riddle said. "But that’s bound to happen in this line of work. I think the important part is that Dijak is the one responsible for injuring my ribs. He’ll probably be trying to target them in this world title match in Chicago.

"I’m looking out for that, but, at the same time, I’ve been doing some sit-ups. I’ve been trying to keep the abs tight."

Austin Aries is expected to be on the call for the event. He returned to MLW on the mic at Battle Riot. He shared his thoughts on the match with Fox News Digital.

"I know as good as anybody to win the championship is difficult, but to keep the championship is even more difficult because now you’re a marked man, everyone’s coming for you, everyone’s gunning for you," Aries said. "And, on top of that, you’re being asked to do media, you’re getting asked to be the face of the company. It’s a heavy burden to carry, and Riddle’s been carrying for a while.

"If there’s anyone that’s going to take the championship off of them and if at any point it’s gonna happen, Chicago coming up here on May 10 very well could be that day."

Azteca Lucha is set for Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event can be seen on YouTube.