Olivia Dunne wonders if she's 'shadow banned' as TikTok videos fail to score 1M views

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne boasts millions of followers on TikTok and, over the last 11 months, she has routinely been able to get at least 1 million views on a majority of her videos.

That is, until recently.

Over the last week, Dunne’s videos have struggled to hit 1 million views. OutKick noted one her comments in which she wondered, "why am I shadow banned."

The term "shadow ban" refers to a user’s videos being restricted without the user being notified, and it is not the first time (and it won’t be the last) that a content creator has accused the social media company of shadow banning them.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac levied the accusation against TikTok earlier in the year. Spiranac blamed it on "the girls" back in June.

A TikTok spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time the company does not "shadow ban" creators on its app. The spokesperson added that the company only takes measures against creators if there have been repeated violations of the guidelines and the creator is notified of the discipline.

The community guidelines state that its content moderation process is built on four pillars – remove content that violates its policies, age-restrict mature content so it is viewed by those who are 18 years or older, maintain the "For You Feed" so that any content promoted by the recommendation system is appropriate for the broader audience, and "empower" the community with info, tools and resources.

The company also has specific guidelines about different types of mature content, including "nudity and body exposure" and "sexually suggested content." Users also have the ability to view their account status and a reports page where creators can see the status of reports they have made on other content.

Dunne’s last video showed her on a date night with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes. It appeared Dunne returned back to the New York/New Jersey area for the holidays. The video only garnered more than 730,000 views.

The last video to hit more than 1 million views was of her and her teammates shooting hoops at LSU.