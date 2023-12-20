Walt McGrory, former Wisconsin basketball player, dead at 24 after bone cancer battle

Walt McGrory, a former men’s college basketball player at Wisconsin, died after a battle with bone cancer, his family said in a social media post on Monday. He was 24.

McGrory played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2021, seeing action in 37 games. In April 2021, he planned to transfer to South Dakota but was diagnosed with osteosarcoma later that year.

He chronicled his battle with the disease on his Instagram account. He died Saturday.

"Walt has always known there is something greater out there," a post on his Instagram account read. "Something with the full power to shape the world. His journey with osteosarcoma was not easy, but it helped him find that ultimate power source. He never gave up on his belief that he and others just like him could heal themselves. His mission has not changed.

"He is still providing inspiration, love, and fight to those who need it. But now he is doing it with the whole power of the universe behind him. Whenever you need more strength in your life, open your heart and Walt will be there."

McGrory was a standout high school basketball player in Edina, Minnesota, before he committed to Wisconsin. His high school coach, Pat Dorsey, praised McGrory’s resolve through hard times.

"He had some very difficult times and some very painful moments, but he always kept his smile on," Dorsey told FOX 9.

He set a school record of 2,216 career points and turned down scholarship offers to become a walk-on at Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.