Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gives hilarious response to daughter's relationship with LSU star days before game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, announced she is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, and the Ole Miss head coach had a hilarious, three-word reaction to the news.

Landry, a 20-year-old sophomore at Mississippi, posted a photo of herself and Weeks in an Instagram carousel with the caption, "Happy," which included a smiley face.

Weeks also reposted the story, commenting with, "Nice dude," to which Landry replied, "Thanks bud."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While their new romance is going strong, Weeks and Lane will not be seeing eye to eye on Saturday when No. 4 LSU travels to No. 13 Ole Miss for a highly anticipated SEC clash. So, when one football fan posted the picture of the couple on X saying, "The Kiffin household must be in shambles," the coach gave his take on the game to come.

"Take the over," he replied, predicting a high-scoring bout would be incoming between the Tigers and Rebels. And Kiffin obviously wants most of those points to be from his squad in Oxford.

LSU STAR WHIT WEEKS REVEALS RELATIONSHIP WITH DAUGHTER OF OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN DAYS BEFORE GAME

Weeks is going to try his best to get the ball back to Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers’ offense. He’s one of the best defenders in the SEC, leading the conference in solo tackles last season with 61. Weeks also tallied 125 combined tackles, 3½ sacks and an interception.

Weeks has 11 total tackles through four games this season, including five solo. He has recorded a half-sack as well.

Both teams are looking to stay perfect with 4-0 records to begin the 2025 campaign.

After a close battle against Clemson on the road to open the season, the Tigers went on a run that included a 56-10 beatdown on Southeastern Louisiana last week after beating the Florida Gators, 20-10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Lane’s offense has been cooking as the Rebels have scored at least 30 points and at least 41 in three of their four wins this season. The latest was a 45-10 dominant win over Tulane, while they outscored Arkansas, 41-35, the week prior.

The 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be one of the best games of the week on the college football slate, and now there’s some extra bragging rights considering this budding relationship.