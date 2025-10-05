Oklahoma wide receiver Keontez Lewis crashes into brick wall in scary moment vs Kent State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis left the team’s 44-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes early after suffering a scary injury on a catch attempt.

Lewis attempted to track a ball from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. that was thrown over his head in the first quarter. He found himself in the back of the end zone as he caught it but fell and crashed headfirst into the brick wall that lined the end zone of Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lewis was motionless on the ground for several seconds before the team’s training staff came over to tend to him. He was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field.

"That was just a heartfelt thing," Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas said. "That’s my teammate, my brother, and he’s in pain. I hope he’s OK. We’ve got to definitely send some messages out to him, being in the hospital. Hope he’s doing all right."

Lewis was sent offside for additional testing and the outlook was "promising," OU Sports Medicine said.

HEGSETH HELPS SET WORLD RECORD AT NAVY FOOTBALL GAME FOR MOST PEOPLE DOING PUSHUPS AT THE SAME TIME

"What a scary thing for him," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the game. "Hopefully, he’ll be OK long term here."

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said he believes more padding will be coming to the exposed brick barrier around the field.

"We’re evaluating all options when it comes to the safety of our players," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.