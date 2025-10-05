Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma wide receiver Keontez Lewis crashes into brick wall in scary moment vs Kent State

Oklahoma won the game 44-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis left the team’s 44-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes early after suffering a scary injury on a catch attempt.

Lewis attempted to track a ball from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. that was thrown over his head in the first quarter. He found himself in the back of the end zone as he caught it but fell and crashed headfirst into the brick wall that lined the end zone of Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Keontez Lewis catches the football

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis (9) makes a catch out of bounds in front of Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Terrell Miller (18) and injures himself during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Lewis was motionless on the ground for several seconds before the team’s training staff came over to tend to him. He was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field.

"That was just a heartfelt thing," Sooners defensive end R Mason Thomas said. "That’s my teammate, my brother, and he’s in pain. I hope he’s OK. We’ve got to definitely send some messages out to him, being in the hospital. Hope he’s doing all right."

Lewis was sent offside for additional testing and the outlook was "promising," OU Sports Medicine said.

Oklahoma players crowd around the cart

Oklahoma Sooners players stand in front of the cart as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis (9) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. ( Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

"What a scary thing for him," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the game. "Hopefully, he’ll be OK long term here."

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said he believes more padding will be coming to the exposed brick barrier around the field.

"We’re evaluating all options when it comes to the safety of our players," he said.

Sooners players take a knee

Oklahoma players take a knee as they wait to find out the status of teammate Keontez Lewis who collided with a wall on a catch-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

