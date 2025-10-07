Oklahoma to add padding to football stadium's brick wall after Keontez Lewis' headfirst collision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday’s game against Kent State early after suffering a scary injury while attempting to make a catch.

Lewis attempted to track a ball from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. that was thrown over his head in the first quarter. He found himself in the back of the end zone as he caught it but fell and crashed headfirst into the brick wall that lined the end zone of Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma confirmed plans to install padding around the brick wall.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said the specifics aren’t clear yet.

"I don’t know exactly when or how much and all of that," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables told reporters on Tuesday. "But I think they’re going to put some padding around that brick area where we’re vulnerable."

As it stands, most of the wall surrounding the field is not padded — including areas very close to the boundaries.

Lewis was briefly motionless and was carted off after being attended to for about 10 minutes this past Saturday. The Sooners went on to defeat Kent State 44-0.

During his weekly radio show, Venables shared an encouraging update on Lewis' recovery.

"I was terrified, because it didn’t look good at all," Venables said. "Really fortunate, all things considered — very fortunate. He’s in great spirits and feeling much better. Remarkably, really not even a scratch."

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

