Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma to add padding to football stadium's brick wall after Keontez Lewis' headfirst collision

On Monday, Sooners coach Brent Venables said Keontez Lewis is 'feeling much better'

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday’s game against Kent State early after suffering a scary injury while attempting to make a catch.

Lewis attempted to track a ball from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. that was thrown over his head in the first quarter. He found himself in the back of the end zone as he caught it but fell and crashed headfirst into the brick wall that lined the end zone of Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma confirmed plans to install padding around the brick wall.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said the specifics aren’t clear yet.

Oklahoma football players taking a knee

Oklahoma players take a knee as they wait to find out the status of teammate Keontez Lewis who collided with a wall on a catch-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

"I don’t know exactly when or how much and all of that," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables told reporters on Tuesday. "But I think they’re going to put some padding around that brick area where we’re vulnerable."

As it stands, most of the wall surrounding the field is not padded — including areas very close to the boundaries.

Lewis was briefly motionless and was carted off after being attended to for about 10 minutes this past Saturday. The Sooners went on to defeat Kent State 44-0.

Oklahoma players crowd around the cart

Oklahoma Sooners players stand in front of the cart as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis (9) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. ( Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

During his weekly radio show, Venables shared an encouraging update on Lewis' recovery.

"I was terrified, because it didn’t look good at all," Venables said. "Really fortunate, all things considered — very fortunate. He’s in great spirits and feeling much better. Remarkably, really not even a scratch."

Keontez Lewis catches the football

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Keontez Lewis (9) makes a catch out of bounds in front of Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Terrell Miller (18) and injures himself during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

