Ojala's 5-hitter moves Rice past La.-Lafayette

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mike Ojala threw a five-hitter for his first career complete game and Rice eliminated Louisiana-Lafayette from the NCAA Austin Regional on Sunday with a 9-1 victory.

Ojala (6-2), who retired 12 straight batters at one point, struck out nine and gave up only one walk.

The Ragin' Cajuns (38-22) had only three runners reach second base in the game, with Chad Keefer scoring their only run.

Diego Seastrunk went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Rice (40-22). In the bottom of the fourth inning, Seastrunk blew the game open with a three-run double to left center that put the Owls up 7-0.

Rice will try to avoid elimination when it plays Texas (48-11) later Sunday, while the Longhorns will try to advance to their second straight super regional.