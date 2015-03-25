Oilers prospect Pelss drowns in Latvia

Edmonton Oilers forward prospect Kristians Pelss has died at the age of 20 after drowning in a river in his native Latvia.

The Journal revealed Thursday that the Latvian news service Apollo reported that Pelss is believed to have jumped from a bridge in the country's capital of Riga on Tuesday. His body has yet to be found.

Pelss was a seventh-round pick of the Oilers in 2010, who made his pro debut with the Oklahoma City Barons of the American Hockey League this season, picking up one goal and seven assists in 20 games.