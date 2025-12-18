Ohio University fired head football coach Brian Smith for violating school's alcohol policy: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio University’s termination for cause involving head football coach Brian Smith reportedly involved a violation of the school’s policy related to "alcohol and other drugs."

Smith’s personnel file with the university was obtained by The Athletic, which stated he met with athletic director Slade Larscheid and other administrators on Nov. 24 to discuss an allegation that Smith violated not just the school’s policy, but his contract as well.

The file had a Nov. 24 letter detailing the meeting, where Smith allegedly acknowledged storing alcohol in his desk drawer, while also admitting to the consumption of alcohol in his office during business hours.

The letter also said Smith acknowledged "on occasion, a few assistant coaches, all over the age of 21, joined him privately in his office after games for a single drink of bourbon."

According to Ohio University employee policy 41.133, it is prohibited to "use, possess, manufacture or distribute drugs and/alcohol, or be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, while in the workplace or in university vehicles and equipment and while on duty."

Smith added that he and the others who were allegedly involved were never under the influence, while insisting alcohol did not affect his performance.

"You further acknowledged that you were initially unfamiliar with the policy but now understand its requirements," a letter from Larscheid as a formal reprimand read, per The Athletic. "You affirmed your commitment to comply with university policy moving forward and recognized that consuming or storing alcohol on university property is strictly prohibited."

In a statement released by Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, on Wednesday, he said they "vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause."

Smith had been on administrative leave since Dec. 1.

"At the request of your department, you are placed on paid administrative leave from your position as Head Coach, Men’s Football, pending the outcome of an investigation regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct and possible violations of university policy and your employment agreement," a Dec. 1 letter read, confirming Smith being placed on leave, per The Athletic.

"He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community," Elliott’s statement read.

Smith, 45, led the Bobcats to an 8-4 record in his first season as full-time head coach after taking over for Tim Albin last year after he moved on to Charlotte.

The Bobcats named defensive coordinator John Hauser as interim head coach with the team scheduled to face the UNLV Rebels in the 2025 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23.

"The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University," the school said in its statement on the matter.

"A search for a permanent head coach for Ohio football will begin immediately," the statement concluded.

