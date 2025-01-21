Ohio State backup quarterback announces transfer decision hours after winning national championship

Devin Brown is now looking to be the top guy.

The Ohio State quarterback backed up Will Howard this season, and, on Monday night, he was on the sideline for the Buckeyes' national title celebration.

Earlier Tuesday, Brown announced that he would be transferring to Cal.

Brown entered the transfer portal in December but stayed with the Buckeyes through their run to the national championship that ended with a win Monday night over Notre Dame.

It was a tumultuous tenure with the Buckeyes because Brown was the backup to not one, but two QBs in as many seasons. Brown lost a close competition to Kyle McCord in 2023 and was relegated to the back seat again when the Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer Will Howard for 2024.

In his lone start for the Buckeyes, which came in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic, Brown left the game with an injury. He appeared in nine games this season, most of his action coming in garbage time.

Brown is expected to compete with freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for the starting job at Cal. Brown has two years of eligibility remaining.

Howard earned offensive MVP honors Monday night, going 17-for-21 through the air for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Howard's time with the Buckeyes is done, but former five-star recruit Julian Sayin is expected to start in 2025, which may have pushed Brown to the portal.

Cal went 6-7 in its first season in the ACC. Brown was ranked No. 81 in ESPN's Top 300 recruits for the class of 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

