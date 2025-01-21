Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State fans break into Ohio Stadium to celebrate 1st national title since 2014

Ohio Sate won its sixth national title with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Ohio State fans celebrated winning a national championship for the first time in more than a decade in the only acceptable way: storming the field. 

No, the Buckeyes fans did not celebrate with Ohio State on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, after defeating Notre Dame to earn their first championship since 2014, Ohio State fans broke into their own stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 

Ohio State fans

Ohio State students stormed Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes won the national title. (IMAGN)

Video shared by the Columbus Dispatch showed a large crowd of fans running around campus just after Ohio State held off Notre Dame to claim a 34-23 victory. According to the outlet, it was just after midnight when the crowd broke into "The Shoe." 

"It's really kind of surreal," freshman Thomas Schmansky told the outlet of the students making their way onto the field at Ohio Stadium. 

Another student told the paper that the celebration was "crazy," and added that she was surprised by how "supportive" law enforcement on the campus was. 

According to the report, the celebrations began winding down at around 12:20 a.m. ET.

Ohio State fans

Ohio State students rush the field at Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes secured the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (IMAGN)

Ohio State won its sixth national title following a regular season when a loss at home to Michigan raised questions about the team’s playoff chances and if head coach Ryan Day was on the way out. 

"It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations, and at the point where there’s a lot of people that counted us out (they) just kept swinging and kept fighting," Day said after the game. 

Ryan Day celebrates

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, right, celebrates after a touchdown by running back Quinshon Judkins, #1, during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In the end, the lows of this season, including a fourth straight loss to rival Michigan, did not mean much on Monday night as the Buckeyes ended the 2024 season on a high note. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.