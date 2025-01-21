Ohio State fans break into Ohio Stadium to celebrate 1st national title since 2014

Ohio State fans celebrated winning a national championship for the first time in more than a decade in the only acceptable way: storming the field.

No, the Buckeyes fans did not celebrate with Ohio State on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, after defeating Notre Dame to earn their first championship since 2014, Ohio State fans broke into their own stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Video shared by the Columbus Dispatch showed a large crowd of fans running around campus just after Ohio State held off Notre Dame to claim a 34-23 victory. According to the outlet, it was just after midnight when the crowd broke into "The Shoe."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's really kind of surreal," freshman Thomas Schmansky told the outlet of the students making their way onto the field at Ohio Stadium.

Another student told the paper that the celebration was "crazy," and added that she was surprised by how "supportive" law enforcement on the campus was.

According to the report, the celebrations began winding down at around 12:20 a.m. ET.

KIRK HERBSTREIT, OHIO STATE FOOTBALL ALUM, BREAKS DOWN DURING BROADCAST AFTER BUCKEYES WIN NATIONAL TITLE

Ohio State won its sixth national title following a regular season when a loss at home to Michigan raised questions about the team’s playoff chances and if head coach Ryan Day was on the way out.

"It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations, and at the point where there’s a lot of people that counted us out (they) just kept swinging and kept fighting," Day said after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, the lows of this season, including a fourth straight loss to rival Michigan, did not mean much on Monday night as the Buckeyes ended the 2024 season on a high note.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.