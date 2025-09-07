Obscene trend makes its way to NFL during Browns-Bengals game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An obscene trend that first took the WNBA by storm during its regular season made its debut during an NFL game on Sunday between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second quarter of their game, a green sex toy was launched onto the far side of the field and away from where the action was happening. An NFL official was seen in a video posted to social media nonchalantly picking the object up and tossing it toward the sideline.

The Bengals held a 14-10 lead at halftime. Both teams were looking to score their first victory of the 2025 season and avoid starting off in a slump.

The green sex toy trend was the talk of the WNBA for a few weeks. The league threatened to pursue criminal charges against anyone who threw the object onto the court.

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement said in August.

Sex toys have been thrown during at least six WNBA games since July. The first happened during a game in Atlanta on July 29. It happened in Chicago on Aug. 1 and again on Thursday. In Los Angeles on Tuesday, a sex toy nearly hit Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

A few arrests were made in the incidents.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.