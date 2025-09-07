Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Obscene trend makes its way to NFL during Browns-Bengals game

The trend began in July at WNBA games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Quarterback Joe Flacco previews NFL Draft, talks return to Browns Video

Quarterback Joe Flacco previews NFL Draft, talks return to Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to preview the NFL Draft and share his thoughts on returning to the Cleveland Browns.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An obscene trend that first took the WNBA by storm during its regular season made its debut during an NFL game on Sunday between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second quarter of their game, a green sex toy was launched onto the far side of the field and away from where the action was happening. An NFL official was seen in a video posted to social media nonchalantly picking the object up and tossing it toward the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Flacco gets set

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Bengals held a 14-10 lead at halftime. Both teams were looking to score their first victory of the 2025 season and avoid starting off in a slump.

The green sex toy trend was the talk of the WNBA for a few weeks. The league threatened to pursue criminal charges against anyone who threw the object onto the court.

EX-NFL STAR SUGGESTS GIANTS SHOULD SEE WHAT THEY HAVE IN JAXSON DART SOONER THAN LATER

Rahiem Sanders looks for a hole

Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (35) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement said in August.

Sex toys have been thrown during at least six WNBA games since July. The first happened during a game in Atlanta on July 29. It happened in Chicago on Aug. 1 and again on Thursday. In Los Angeles on Tuesday, a sex toy nearly hit Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Chase Brown breaks free

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A few arrests were made in the incidents.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue