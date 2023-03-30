NXT Stand & Deliver 2023: What to know about the WWE event

Before WrestleMania steals the weekend, pro wrestling fans will be able to indulge Saturday afternoon in the next crop of up-and-coming WWE stars at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Stand & Deliver takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, just a few miles from SoFi Stadium where WrestleMania 39 will be staged Saturday and Sunday. It’s the third time Stand & Deliver will feature pro wrestlers with the NXT brand.

There are seven matches on the card with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez among those in action.

Each NXT championship will be on the line, including a ladder match for the women’s championship.

Here’s how the card shakes out.

Match Card

Chase University and Tyler Brate vs. Schism in an eight-person mixed tag-team match with the control of Chase University on the line

Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The D’Angelo Family in a triple-threat tag-team match for the NXT Tag-Team Championship

Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Iija Dragunov vs. Axom in a fatal five-way match for the NXT North American Championship

Fallon Henlry and Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a tag-team match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes in a single match for the NXT Championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match

NXT Stand & Deliver starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT and can be seen on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.