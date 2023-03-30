Expand / Collapse search
NXT Stand & Deliver 2023: What to know about the WWE event

WWE NXT's Stand & Deliver will showcase the future of the company

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Before WrestleMania steals the weekend, pro wrestling fans will be able to indulge Saturday afternoon in the next crop of up-and-coming WWE stars at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Stand & Deliver takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, just a few miles from SoFi Stadium where WrestleMania 39 will be staged Saturday and Sunday. It’s the third time Stand & Deliver will feature pro wrestlers with the NXT brand.

Cleveland native and NXT Champion Johnny Gargano throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Indians April 24, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are seven matches on the card with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez among those in action.

Each NXT championship will be on the line, including a ladder match for the women’s championship.

Here’s how the card shakes out.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque talks during an interview before a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., Nov. 30, 2016. (REUTERS/Scott Audette)

Match Card

  • Chase University and Tyler Brate vs. Schism in an eight-person mixed tag-team match with the control of Chase University on the line
  • Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The D’Angelo Family in a triple-threat tag-team match for the NXT Tag-Team Championship
  • Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Iija Dragunov vs. Axom in a fatal five-way match for the NXT North American Championship
  • Fallon Henlry and Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a tag-team match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship
  • Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes in a single match for the NXT Championship
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match

The WWE NXT logo in 2016. 

The WWE NXT logo in 2016.  (REUTERS/Scott Audette)

NXT Stand & Deliver starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT and can be seen on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.