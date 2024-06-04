Expand / Collapse search
French Open

Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to injury

Djokovic appeared to be on his way to another Grand Slam title

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday due to an injury.

Tournament officials said Djokovic suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. An MRI discovered the injury.

"Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury," the official Roland-Garros X account wrote. "Wishing Novak a speedy recovery."

Djokovic was set to play Casper Ruud in the French Open quarterfinal in a rematch of last year’s championship.

Novak Djokovic looks at the ball

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the Men's Singles second round match during Day Five of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2024 in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Serbian tennis star put together back-to-back five-set victories in the tournament before the injury was discovered. He topped Francisco Cerundolo and Lorenzo Musetti in his last two matches. The match against Musetti drew ire from fellow tennis stars.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAYS HE WAS NEVER ‘ANTI-VAX’: ‘I WAS ALWAYS PRO-FREEDOM TO CHOOSE’

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the end of their men's singles match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2024. (CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic and Musetti battled to 3:07 a.m. local time at Roland-Garros. Both competitors were completely drained after the match. U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff came to Djokovic’s defense over the length of the match.

"I feel like a lot of times people think you’re done, but really at 3 a.m. [you’re] probably not going to bed until 5 a.m. at the earliest, maybe 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.," Gauff said, via Yahoo Sports. 

"I definitely think it’s not healthy," Gauff continued.

Whether that was the initial cause of the meniscus tear is unclear.

Novak Djokovic gets ready to serve

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the fourth round of the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Djokovic was searching for his 25th Grand Slam title and his second straight win at the French Open. He swept Ruud in last year’s final.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.