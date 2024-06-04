Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to injury

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday due to an injury.

Tournament officials said Djokovic suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. An MRI discovered the injury.

"Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury," the official Roland-Garros X account wrote. "Wishing Novak a speedy recovery."

Djokovic was set to play Casper Ruud in the French Open quarterfinal in a rematch of last year’s championship.

The Serbian tennis star put together back-to-back five-set victories in the tournament before the injury was discovered. He topped Francisco Cerundolo and Lorenzo Musetti in his last two matches. The match against Musetti drew ire from fellow tennis stars.

Djokovic and Musetti battled to 3:07 a.m. local time at Roland-Garros. Both competitors were completely drained after the match. U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff came to Djokovic’s defense over the length of the match.

"I feel like a lot of times people think you’re done, but really at 3 a.m. [you’re] probably not going to bed until 5 a.m. at the earliest, maybe 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.," Gauff said, via Yahoo Sports.

"I definitely think it’s not healthy," Gauff continued.

Whether that was the initial cause of the meniscus tear is unclear.

Djokovic was searching for his 25th Grand Slam title and his second straight win at the French Open. He swept Ruud in last year’s final.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.