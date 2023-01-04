Novak Djokovic risks missing US tournaments over new COVID-19 travel restrictions

Novak Djokovic could risk missing several important tournaments in the U.S. over his vaccine status after officials announced extended travel restrictions for non-citizens in 2023 this week.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion recently made his way back to Australia in pursuit of his 10th title there after previously being deported from the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Changes in Australian policy have allowed him to return but after also missing the U.S. Open in August, his participation in U.S. tournaments remains at risk.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC ARRIVES IN AUSTRALIA NEARLY A YEAR AFTER COVID-19 VACCINE SAGA, DEPORTATION

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration released a letter Wednesday clarifying that any non-U.S. Citizens traveling into the States must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of "country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic" through April 10, 2023.

The announcement extends a previous travel requirement set in October 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Together with the Presidential Proclamation and the CDC Order, these policies are intended to limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, is introduced, transmitted, and spread into and throughout the United States, potentially overwhelming United States healthcare and public health resources, endangering the health and safety of the American people, and threatening the security of our civil aviation system," the emergency amendment read in part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As it stands, Djokovic will miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments beginning in March.