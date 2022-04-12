Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

Northwestern star Veronica Burton receives call from Tom Brady after getting drafted by Wings

Brady knows the Burton family from his time with the Patriots

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Northwestern basketball star Veronica Burton was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and that moment was coupled with a phone call from one of the greatest pro athletes of all time.

Tom Brady called Burton to congratulate her on making it to the pros. Burton is a Newton, Massachusetts, native. Brady told her he knew her father from his time with the New England Patriots. Steve Burton is a reporter for WBZ-TV in the Boston area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Veronica Burton is selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022, in New York. 

Veronica Burton is selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022, in New York.  (Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted. The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you’re a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you’re in the WNBA. Congrats to you," Brady said.

"I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin]. Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WNBA STAR NNEKA OGWUMIKE ADDRESSES BRITTNEY GRINER DETENTION, WHY PLAYERS ARE TAKING 'STRATEGIC' APPROACH

Veronica Burton was glowing after the call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Veronica Burton of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022,  in New York. 

Veronica Burton of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022,  in New York.  (Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images)

"That was Tom Brady, the GOAT – greatest player of all time – wishing me a congratulations. That means more than anything. He’s the best," she said.

Burton was a standout player for the Wildcats during her senior season. She was averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. She also led Division 1 in steals per game, averaging 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wings were 14-18 last season and were ousted from the playoffs by the eventual champion Chicago Sky.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.