Northeast Conference men's basketball championship history

The Northeast Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 11 teams, including Bryant, Central Connecticut State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island, Merrimack, Mt. St. Mary’s, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis (NY), Saint Francis (PA) and Wagner.

The Northeast Conference men’s basketball tournament begins March 4. The semifinal is March 7 and the final will be March 10.

The Northeast Conference began its conference championship in 1982. It was known as the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Metro from 1979 to 1988. There was no tournament from 1979 to 1981.

Here are the past winners of the Northeast Conference championship.

2019: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson won its sixth conference title in 2019. The Knights defeated Saint Francis (PA), 85-76.

2018: LONG ISLAND

Long Island defeated Wagner, 71-61, in 2018. Joel Hernandez came away with the MVP.

2017: MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Mount St. Mary’s won its fifth conference title in 2017, defeating Saint Francis (PA), 71-61. Elijah Long was named MVP.

2016: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson captured another Northeast Conference title. It defeated Wagner, 87-79. Earl Potts Jr. was named MVP.

2015: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris won its eighth conference tournament in 2015. The Colonials defeated St. Francis (NY), 66-63. Rodney Prior was named MVP.

2014: MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Mount St. Mary’s was able to rebound in 2014 after a loss in 2013. The Mountaineers defeated Robert Morris, 88-71. Rashad Whack was awarded the MVP.

2013: LONG ISLAND

Long Island became the first team to win three straight conference titles in 2013. It defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 91-70. C.J. Garner was named MVP of the tournament.

2012: LONG ISLAND

Long Island went back-to-back in 2012. The Blackbirds took care of Robert Morris again, 90-73. Julian Boyd was named MVP of the tournament.

2011: LONG ISLAND

Long Island started its run in the Northeast Conference. In 2011, it defeated Robert Morris in overtime 85-82. Jamal Olasewere was named MVP.

2010: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris won its seventh Northeast Conference championship in 2010. It defeated Quinnipiac, 52-50. Karon Abraham was MVP of the tournament.

2009: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris nixed any chance of a Mount St. Mary’s repeat. The Colonials won, 48-46. Jeremy Chappell won the MVP award of the tournament.

2008: MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Mount St. Mary’s won its third conference title in 2008. The Mountaineers defeated Sacred Heart, 68-55. It was Sacred Heart’s last appearance in the title game. Jean Cajou was named MVP.

2007: CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Central Connecticut State defeated Sacred Heart, 74-70. Javier Mojica was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: MONMOUTH

Two New Jersey schools made the Northeast Conference tournament in 2006. Monmouth narrowly defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 49-48. Marques Alston won the MVP award.

2005: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Wagner, 58-52. Tamien Trent won the MVP award.

2004: MONMOUTH

Monmouth won its third Northeast Conference title in 2004. The Hawks defeated Central Connecticut State, 67-55. Blake Hamilton was named the MVP.

2003: WAGNER

Wagner won its first Northeast Conference title in 2003. The Seahawks defeated St. Francis (NY), 78-61. Jermaine Hall was named MVP.

2002: CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Central Connecticut State won its second title in three seasons. The Blue Devils knocked off Quinnipiac in the finals, 78-71. Damian Battles won the MVP award.

2001: MONMOUTH

Monmouth was able to hold the championship once again in 2001. The Hawks defeated St. Francis (NY), 67-64. Rashaan Johnson was named MVP.

2000: CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Central Connecticut State won its first Northeast title in 2000. The Blue Devils knocked off Robert Morris, 63-46. Rick Mickens took home the MVP hardware.

1999: MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut State, 72-56. It was the Mountaineers’ first title since 1995. Gregory Harris was named MVP of the tournament.

1998: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson got back to the championship game and won. The Knights became the first team to score 100 or more points in the title game defeating Long Island 105-91. Rashon Turner was named MVP.

1997: LONG ISLAND

Long Island won its first conference title since 1984. The Blackbirds defeated Monmouth, 72-67. Charles Jones was named MVP.

1996: MONMOUTH

Monmouth narrowly beat Rider, 60-59, in the Broncs’ fourth straight appearance. Corey Albano won the MVP.

1995: MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Mount St. Mary won its first Northeast Conference title in 1995. It defeated Rider, 69-62. Silas Cheung was named the MVP of the tournament.

1994: RIDER

Rider repeated as champions in 1994. The Broncs defeated Monmouth, 62-56. Charles Smith was named MVP.

1993: RIDER

Rider edged out Wagner, 65-64, for its first Northeast Conference title victory. Darrick Suber was named MVP of the tournament.

1992: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris picked up its third title in four years. The Colonials defeated Marist, 85-81. Myron Walker was named MVP.

1991: SAINT FRANCIS (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) won its first Northeast Conference championship in 1991. It defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 97-82. Mike Iuzzolino was named MVP of the tournament.

1990: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris picked up its fourth conference tournament in 1990, defeating Monmouth 71-66. Alex Blackwell became the first MVP on the runner-up team.

1989: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris got back to the winner’s circle in 1989. The Colonials defeated the Knights, 69-68. Vaughn Luton was named MVP of the tournament.

1988: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson joined the club of two-time champions in 1988. The Knights defeated Monmouth, 90-75. Jaime Latney was named MVP.

1987: MARIST

Marist got the best of Fairleigh Dickinson in 1987, again in overtime. The Red Foxes defeated the Knights, 64-55. Drafton Davis was named MVP.

1986: MARIST

Marist has the ECAC Metro’s number for two straight seasons. Marist defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 57-56 in overtime. Rik Smits, future Indiana Pacers center, was named MVP.

1985: FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

Fairleigh Dickinson won its first conference title in 1985. The Knights defeated Loyola (MD), 63-59. Larry Hampton was named MVP.

1984: LONG ISLAND

Long Island finally got its revenge on Robert Morris in the third iteration of the tournament. Long Island won, 87-81. Carey Scurry was named MVP.

1983: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris followed up its win over Long Island in 1982 with another win over Long Island in 1983. The Colonials defeated the Blackbirds, 79-67. Chipper Harris was named MVP.

1982: ROBERT MORRIS

Robert Morris won the first conference tournament when it was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Metro. Robert Morris defeated Long Island, 85-84. Tom Parks was named MVP.