College Football

North Texas football player pulls off epic 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin beer celebration

Steve Austin played football at the school in 1984 and 1985

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A University of North Texas football player pulled off an epic celebration after a fumble recovery on Saturday, and it might have had an extra meaning.

The Mean Green took on the Army Black Knights at West Point on Saturday, and they got off to a hot start by scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

As Army was driving, Noah Short lost a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston.

UNT flag

A member of the North Texas spirit squad runs across the field with a giant flag after a touchdown during the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl between North Texas and UNLV at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When he got to the sideline, Huddleston was then given a Mean Green-decorated, WWE-style belt, and took two cans to pull off the epic "Stone Cold" Steve Austin beer celebration.

During his wrestling days, Austin would take cans of beer and bang them together before pouring them into his mouth, often in waterfall fashion. It was not clear if the cans Huddleston used were beer cans. 

Austin also played football at the University of North Texas for two years before embarking on his illustrious pro wrestling career.

Steve Austin clanks his beers

Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates with beer after defeating Kevin Owens at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

UNT scored a touchdown shortly after the fumble, and then another to get out to a 21-0 lead before the first quarter even ended.

UNT eventually led 28-7 but squandered its lead entirely, as the game went to overtime with a score of 38-38. Army scored 10 points in the final three minutes, scoring a touchdown on a fourth down and then kicking a field goal after recovering a fumble.

UNT helmet

A North Texas Mean Green helmet sits on the bench during a game between North Texas and UTSA on Nov. 15, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Texas scored a touchdown to begin the overtime period, and Army could not answer with a score, giving UNT a 45-38 win to improve to 4-0.

