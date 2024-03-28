North Carolina's Armando Bacot says he received nearly '100 DMs' from upset sports bettors: 'It's terrible'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

North Carolina senior basketball forward Armando Bacot revealed he has been on the receiving end of some distasteful messages from upset fans who placed bets on a game he played in.

"It's terrible," Bacot said in reference to the messages angry bettors have directed at him.

The messages seem to have been sent primarily via social media, with some pointing to Bacot's lack of production.

"Even at the last game, I guess I didn't get enough rebounds or something. I thought I played pretty good last game, but I looked at my DMs, and I got, like, over 100 messages from people telling me I sucked and stuff like that because I didn't get enough rebounds."

Bacot's admission comes amid NCAA President Charlie Baker's push to ban prop bets on collegiate games. Prop bets usually relate to an individual player's stats.

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes getting harassed," Baker said in a statement on social media. "The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets."

Bacot acknowledged the emotion that goes into betting and losing money, but he said things have gone too far.

"I think it's definitely a little out of hand. But, at the same time, too, I get the point of it. Like, if you bet a lot of money on something, and you're, like, one pick away and somebody messes it up, I understand the part of fans being mad. But it's annoying, too, at times," Bacot added.

Elsewhere, the NBA is investigating Raptors player Jontay Porter for possible irregularities involving prop bets.

Bacot finished North Carolina's second-round game against the Michigan State Spartans with 18 points to help the Tar Heels advance to the Sweet 16.

North Carolina will face Alabama Thursday. The winning team advances to the Elite 8.

