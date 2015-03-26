No.23 Billikens set to tame Lions

Fresh off their 76 Classic Championship, conference action at the Gersten Pavilion.

Saint Louis cracked the top-25 for the first time since 1994 after winning the 76 Classic with a win over Oklahoma in the title game. The Billikens won games over Boston College, Villanova, and Oklahoma to win the tournament. Rick Majerus may have his best team since becoming the head coach at Saint Louis as the Billikens are off to a 6-0 start. Coach Majerus's squad is rolling offensively as it is scoring 72.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 44.3 percent shooting from three point range. The Billikens are holding opponents to 54.2 points per game and just 38.7 percent shooting from the field.

Loyola Marymount is 3-2 after handling Northern Arizona 81-61 in its last outing. The Lions opened up the season with an upset of UCLA before losing to Middle Tennessee and the nation's most surprising team, the Harvard Crimson. Head Coach Max Good's team is scoring 69.4 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the floor. The Lions are holding opponents to 66 points per game and 40.3 percent shooting from the field.

This will be the first all-time meeting between Saint Louis and Loyola Marymount.

Brian Conklin is leading the Billikens this season with 17.0 points per game on 63.2 percent shooting. The 6-6 forward was unstoppable in the 76 Classic final-round as he scored 25 points while shooting 9-of-11 from the floor. Kwamain Mitchell has returned from his redshirted 2010-2011 with fire. Mitchell answered any questions on whether he would be rusty as he poured in 18 points on Washington before scoring 20 against Boston College. Mitchell is second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game and first on the squad with 4.3 assists per game.

Anthony Ireland is charging the Lions' offense with 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game. The sophomore guard struggled in his last outing as he scored just two points, but posted 26 and 25 point-games in the previous two outings. Jared DuBois has been coming on for Loyola Marymount recently. DuBois has scored in double figures in his last four games including a stellar performance against Northern Arizona in which he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists.