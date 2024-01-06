NHL rookie phenom Connor Bedard suffers fractured jaw, placed on injured reserve

The best NHL prospect since Sidney Crosby will have to put his rookie campaign on hold.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the most recent NHL Draft, has been placed on injured reserve after fracturing his jaw on Friday night.

Bedard took a hit to the face by New Jersey Devils' Brendan Smith midway through the first period. He left the game and never returned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The hit resulted in the rest of the game being chippy. Even Devils' young sensation Jack Hughes laid out a big hit, and Smith dropped the gloves later on against Nick Foligno in the second period, right after multiple members of the two teams were in a dustup on the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks also placed Foligno on IR with a fractured left finger, which he suffered in his fight with Smith.

The Blackhawks won the draft lottery last year, giving them the right to select Bedard.

NHL TEAM CALLS OUT TORONTO SUN FOR HEADLINE SLIGHTING GOALIE AFTER RECORD NIGHT: ‘BE BETTER’

He's lived up to the billing, leading the team - and all rookies - with 15 goals and 18 assists. However, it continues to be a rough go in Chicago, as they sit at 11-26-2 - their 24 points is the second-lowest mark in the league.

The Blackhawks have a laundry list of injured players, forcing themselves to acquire forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Bedard has long been compared to Crosby, a future Hall of Famer, since he was in high school. In his NHL debut, he took the opening faceoff against his childhood hero.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unknown what Bedard's timeline is, although it seems reasonable he'll return for the All-Star Game next month, which he was selected to.

At age 17, Bedard led the CHL with 143 points in just 57 games, and led Canada to the World Juniors gold medal last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.