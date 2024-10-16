NFL's top brass agree finger-gun celebrations send 'the wrong messages'

The NFL has cracked down on violent-gesture celebrations this season as players who appeared to have made finger guns after touchdowns or first downs have either gotten flagged during the game or fined afterward.

Two examples included Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London performing the move during the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers drawing flags and fines for the move against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL executive Troy Vincent addressed the issue at a league meeting on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network.

"There’s no place in professional football for that," Vincent said of the gestures. "Think about where we are as a society. … I don’t think that’s where we are and what we’re trying to represent. We have a responsibility as professional athletes."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also talked about the issue.

"It's a long-standing policy, and we are going to enforce that," Goodell said. "Troy had a direct conversation with the union, I think, just last week about it. We're going to continue on that focus. We don't think it's appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we'll continue to do that."

A high-ranking NFL employee told The Athletic last week that players are warned about the gestures each year and that it could result in penalties.

While New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton alleged a discrepancy about what was called and what was not, former NFL star J.J. Watt told Fox News Digital he believed the NFL’s crackdown on the finger-gun celebrations was rightful.

"Now, the gun celebrations, that’s clear-cut," he said. "They’re going to fine that every time, they’re going to flag that every time. That is just a player not caring or not really wanting to follow the rules. We all know you can’t fake a gun out there, and that I’m fine with."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.