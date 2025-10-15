NFL wraps up international games in London with Rams-Jaguars matchup in Week 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL returns to London for a third consecutive week.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium. The game will air exclusively on the NFL Network, with Rich Eisen as the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner as the game analyst, and Sara Walsh as the sideline reporter.

Last week, the Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 13-11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The week prior, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-17 in the same venue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the Jaguars, they are no strangers to playing international games. Their matchup against the Rams will mark the franchise’s 14th game in the United Kingdom, more than that of any other franchise.

The Jaguars are 7-6 in London and 5-5 at Wembley Stadium. Last season, they defeated the New England Patriots 32-16 at Wembley Stadium.

NFL WEEK 7 SCHEDULE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT UPCOMING GAMES

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 4-2 in his career in international starts.

The Jaguars enter the game at 4-2 after a loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Head coach Liam Coen is in his first year with the Jaguars after being hired in the offseason and has the team off to a hot start.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rams enter the game at 4-2 after a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Their win over the Ravens came after a crushing 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

The last time the Jaguars and Rams played was in Week 13 of the 2021 season, when the Rams won 37-7. The Rams won the Super Bowl that year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.