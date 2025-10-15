Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL wraps up international games in London with Rams-Jaguars matchup in Week 7

The NFL will play two more international games in Berlin and Madrid

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Rams LB Nate Landman 🏆 Week 6 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Video

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Rams LB Nate Landman 🏆 Week 6 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady awards Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL returns to London for a third consecutive week.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium. The game will air exclusively on the NFL Network, with Rich Eisen as the play-by-play announcer, Kurt Warner as the game analyst, and Sara Walsh as the sideline reporter. 

Last week, the Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 13-11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The week prior, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-17 in the same venue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence

(Left) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Right) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles out of the pocket against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Newsroom/IMAGN)

For the Jaguars, they are no strangers to playing international games. Their matchup against the Rams will mark the franchise’s 14th game in the United Kingdom, more than that of any other franchise. 

The Jaguars are 7-6 in London and 5-5 at Wembley Stadium. Last season, they defeated the New England Patriots 32-16 at Wembley Stadium. 

NFL WEEK 7 SCHEDULE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT UPCOMING GAMES

Trevor Lawrence looks on

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles during an NFL football practice at The Grove in Watford, England, on Oct. 15, 2025. (Kin Cheung/AP Photo)

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 4-2 in his career in international starts. 

The Jaguars enter the game at 4-2 after a loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Head coach Liam Coen is in his first year with the Jaguars after being hired in the offseason and has the team off to a hot start. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matthew Stafford throws a pass

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

The Rams enter the game at 4-2 after a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Their win over the Ravens came after a crushing 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. 

The last time the Jaguars and Rams played was in Week 13 of the 2021 season, when the Rams won 37-7. The Rams won the Super Bowl that year. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue