Philadelphia Eagles

NFL world furious after Eagles' Jalen Carter gets ejected for spitting on Cowboys star

Carter didn't get to play a single snap before he was thrown out

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The NFL world exploded in anger on Thursday night after Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter was ejected from his game against the Dallas Cowboys before even playing a snap.

After the kickoff, Eagles and Cowboys players began to talk trash. Carter was seen spitting toward Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and in front of an NFL official. The official threw a flag on the play, which penalized Carter and ejected him from the game.

Jalen Carter walks off the field

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NFL fans appeared to watch in unison as he committed the dastardly foul.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE BEFORE EAGLES-COWBOYS GAME SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

NBC later showed that Prescott spit toward the ground before Carter's actions. It's unclear what was said between the two players.

The league could suspend Carter for his actions. Pro Football Talk reported that it will depend on how remorseful Carter is for his actions. A source told the outlet that one of the talking points among the league, clubs and players was "respect for the opponent."

Philadelphia took a chance on Carter in the 2023 draft, selecting him with the No. 9 overall pick. He was involved in a deadly car crash that left a former Georgia Bulldogs teammate and a staffer dead in January 2023. He pleaded no contest to reckless driving and street racing charges.

Since then, he’s been a focal point of the interior defensive line. He had 4.5 sacks and 42 total tackles in 2024. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

